Bell Media gets Canadian exclusive for The Handmaid’s Tale

The 10-part first season of the dystopian drama will be coming to Bravo and CraveTV.
By Val Maloney
14 hours ago
Handmaid's Tale

The 10-part first season of the dystopian drama will be coming to Bravo and CraveTV.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN