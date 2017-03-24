Assembling Riftworld Chronicles piece by piece

With a second season in the pipeline, a TV version in development with CBC and a mobile app on the way, First Love Films is building multiple worlds around its web series.
By Jordan Pinto
6 hours ago

With a second season in the pipeline, a TV version in development with CBC and a mobile app on the way, First Love Films is building multiple worlds around its web series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN