Sinking Ship lands 27 Daytime Emmy nominations
The Toronto company scored noms for Odd Squad and three other series, while Guru Studios' Justin Time GO! and Thunderbird's Beat Bugs are also up for awards.
The Toronto company scored noms for Odd Squad and three other series, while Guru Studios’ Justin Time GO! and Thunderbird’s Beat Bugs are also up for awards.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN