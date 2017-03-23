Feds propose review of Broadcasting, Telecom Acts

The Liberal government has released its 2017 budget, which calls for modernizing the Acts and includes funding for cultural infrastructure.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
USE CREDIT shutterstock_Trudeau

The Liberal government has released its 2017 budget, which calls for modernizing the Acts and includes funding for cultural infrastructure.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN