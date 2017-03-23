In brief: OUTtv launches SVOD; Vanasse joins Talent Fund team

The LGBTQ-focused OTT platform is now available in Canada, the Cardinal star will serve as the Fund's ambassador, plus more news.
By Regan Reid
5 hours ago
RuPaul

The LGBTQ-focused OTT platform is now available in Canada, the Cardinal star will serve as the Fund’s ambassador, plus more news.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN