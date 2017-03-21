Lana Slezic’s Bee Nation to open Hot Docs ’17

Other Canadian titles world premiering at the festival include Attiya Khan and Lawrence Jackman's A Better Man and Marie Clements' The Road Forward.
By Daniele Alcinii
17 hours ago
Bee Nation

Other Canadian titles world premiering at the festival include Attiya Khan and Lawrence Jackman’s A Better Man and Marie Clements’ The Road Forward.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN