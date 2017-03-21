Just For Laughs launches digital scripted series
Explaining to an Alien, an eight-part original web series, is the inaugural project produced through JFL's new digital brand.
Explaining to an Alien, an eight-part original web series, is the inaugural project produced through JFL’s new digital brand.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN