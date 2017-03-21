Just For Laughs launches digital scripted series

Explaining to an Alien, an eight-part original web series, is the inaugural project produced through JFL's new digital brand.
By Jordan Pinto
17 hours ago

Explaining to an Alien, an eight-part original web series, is the inaugural project produced through JFL’s new digital brand.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN