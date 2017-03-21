Heartland renewed at CBC

The Alberta-shot drama will surpass 190 episodes during its eleventh season, which goes to camera in May.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Heartland

The Alberta-shot drama will surpass 190 episodes during its eleventh season, which goes to camera in May.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,