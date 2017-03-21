Canada, Denmark launch digi media incentive

The $300,000 codevelopment fund is aimed at digital projects that experiment with formats and platforms.
By Regan Reid
18 hours ago

The $300,000 codevelopment fund is aimed at digital projects that experiment with formats and platforms.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN