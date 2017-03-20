Legion, Lucifer leave Vancouver for California

In the short term, the shift in production will cost the B.C. city approximately 400 crew jobs.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
shutterstock_Hollywood_California

In the short term, the shift in production will cost the B.C. city approximately 400 crew jobs.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN