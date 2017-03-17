Inside eOne’s Goon 2 promo push
The distributor hopes its social strategy and physical footprint will help draw new and established audiences to the sequel.
The distributor hopes its social strategy and physical footprint will help draw new and established audiences to the sequel.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN