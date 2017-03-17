Deals: NFB, CraveTV, D360

Tiffany Hsiung's The Apology will receive a 66-screen theatrical release in South Korea, Crave adds another original, and more.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago

Tiffany Hsiung’s The Apology will receive a 66-screen theatrical release in South Korea, Crave adds another original, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN