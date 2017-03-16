Squeeze launches motion-capture division

The Quebec studio is looking to diversify its animated offerings with the launch of MOOV.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

The Quebec studio is looking to diversify its animated offerings with the launch of MOOV.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN