HGTV Canada preps two new originals

Save My Reno and Backyard Builds have been added to the specialty channel's spring lineup.
By Regan Reid
54 mins ago
shutterstock_78781993

Save My Reno and Backyard Builds have been added to the specialty channel’s spring lineup.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN