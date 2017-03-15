Photo gallery: 2017 Canadian Screen Awards

They came, they saw, they walked away with golden trophies: See who picked up some hardware at the Screenies.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago

They came, they saw, they walked away with golden trophies: See who picked up some hardware at the Screenies.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN