PBS scoops up two more Anne MOWs

The first instalment of the Breakthrough Entertainment-produced trilogy drew in more than three million viewers on the pubcaster in November.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
Anne of Green Gables Image - Anne with Martin Sheen

The first instalment of the Breakthrough Entertainment-produced trilogy drew in more than three million viewers on the pubcaster in November.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN