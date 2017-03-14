Bardel partners with Rovio to animate Angry Birds TV series

The 30-part series of short episodes comes on the heels of last year's Angry Birds movie, which grossed approximately USD $350 million worldwide.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
screengrab_trailer_01

