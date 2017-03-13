Juste la Fin du Monde, Tatiana Maslany win at CSAs ’17

The Canada majority copro with France took home six trophies Sunday night, while Maslany was awarded for her work on the big and small screens.
By Regan Reid
22 hours ago
Tatiana Maslany CSA

The Canada majority copro with France took home six trophies Sunday night, while Maslany was awarded for her work on the big and small screens.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN