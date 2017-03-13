CBC orders more Murdoch Mysteries

The pubcaster ordered 18 more episodes for the show's eleventh season, as well as a two-hour Christmas special.
By Jordan Pinto
21 hours ago
Murdoch cropped

The pubcaster ordered 18 more episodes for the show's eleventh season, as well as a two-hour Christmas special.

