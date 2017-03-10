Media execs weigh in on working with Netflix
Heads from CBC, Corus and Bell on why a deal with the SVOD can be like "sleeping with the enemy," issues with funding premium content and the challenges they face for ad dollars.
Heads from CBC, Corus and Bell on why a deal with the SVOD can be like “sleeping with the enemy,” issues with funding premium content and the challenges they face for ad dollars.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN