CBC greenlights Schitt’s Creek season four

With a third season of strong ratings underway, the pubcaster is targeting winter 2018 for the debut of new episodes.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
Schitt's creek season two cast

With a third season of strong ratings underway, the pubcaster is targeting winter 2018 for the debut of new episodes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN