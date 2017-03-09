Much Digital Studios launches first original series
The Bell Media-owned MCN is looking to showcase its production power with Dan for a Week.
The Bell Media-owned MCN is looking to showcase its production power with Dan for a Week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN