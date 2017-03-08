Online-only projects now eligible for CAVCO tax credits

Web series no longer need a broadcaster on board to access the federal funding.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
shutterstock_money_calculator

Web series no longer need a broadcaster on board to access the federal funding.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN