Bron Media names Joel Guralnick as COO

The Vancouver company made two additional key hires as it looks to expand its film and TV footprint in Canada and the U.S.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago

The Vancouver company made two additional key hires as it looks to expand its film and TV footprint in Canada and the U.S.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN