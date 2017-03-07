Hot Docs adds new $50K award

The Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Feature will be presented to the highest-rated film.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - Hot Docs marquee. Photo: Paul Galipeau

The Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Feature will be presented to the highest-rated film.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN