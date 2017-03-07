Cinesite Studios acquires Nitrogen Studios

The Vancouver full-service animation studio behind Trollhunters will be incorporated under the U.K. brand.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Trollhunters

The Vancouver full-service animation studio behind Trollhunters will be incorporated under the U.K. brand.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN