Cinesite Studios acquires Nitrogen Studios
The Vancouver full-service animation studio behind Trollhunters will be incorporated under the U.K. brand.
The Vancouver full-service animation studio behind Trollhunters will be incorporated under the U.K. brand.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN