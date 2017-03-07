Breaking down the 2017 CSAs
With the first of the Canadian Screen Awards ceremonies kicking off tonight, Playback looks at trends in this year's nominees.
With the first of the Canadian Screen Awards ceremonies kicking off tonight, Playback looks at trends in this year’s nominees.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN