Tina Keeper named ACTRA’s Woman of the Year

The North of 60 star and president of Kistikan Pictures is being recognized for her artistic achievements and advocacy work.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago

The North of 60 star and president of Kistikan Pictures is being recognized for her artistic achievements and advocacy work.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN