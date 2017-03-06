Montreal to tout VFX, animation industries in L.A.
The City's delegation, which includes representatives from the Quebec Film and Television Council, will meet with several Hollywood studios.
The City’s delegation, which includes representatives from the Quebec Film and Television Council, will meet with several Hollywood studios.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN