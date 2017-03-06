Montreal to tout VFX, animation industries in L.A.

The City's delegation, which includes representatives from the Quebec Film and Television Council, will meet with several Hollywood studios.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago
shutterstock_montreal

The City’s delegation, which includes representatives from the Quebec Film and Television Council, will meet with several Hollywood studios.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN