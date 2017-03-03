Bell Media elevates execs following Turcke’s exit

Randy Lennox's former responsibilities as president of broadcast and content have been divvied up between several executives.
By Jordan Pinto
15 hours ago
randy-lennox-1010x1024

Randy Lennox’s former responsibilities as president of broadcast and content have been divvied up between several executives.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN