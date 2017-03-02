New showrunners talk TV: Jeff Detsky, Luke Gordon Field
The Beaverton showrunners talk about bringing the series to market, getting into trouble for being actual fake news and where the show goes from here.
The Beaverton showrunners talk about bringing the series to market, getting into trouble for being actual fake news and where the show goes from here.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN