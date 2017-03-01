Maudie, Two Lovers and a Bear, ARQ up for WGC awards

On the TV side, the scribes behind Degrassi, Letterkenny, Kim's Convenience and Odd Squad were among those nominated for Writers Guild awards.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago
ARQ pic

On the TV side, the scribes behind Degrassi, Letterkenny, Kim’s Convenience and Odd Squad were among those nominated for Writers Guild awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN