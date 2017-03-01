Investigation Discovery greenlights CMJ Productions’ Guilty Rich
The Montreal-based company also produces A Stranger in My Home and Fatal Vows for the U.S. net.
The Montreal-based company also produces A Stranger in My Home and Fatal Vows for the U.S. net.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN