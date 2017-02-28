New Metric deepens Northern Ontario focus with new hire
Kara Haflidson will oversee development and production of the Toronto-based prodco's projects in the region.
Kara Haflidson will oversee development and production of the Toronto-based prodco’s projects in the region.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN