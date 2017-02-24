Quebecor distributes $946K to four projects
CarpeDiem Film & TV's follow up to its box-office hit La guerre des Tuques 3D is among the projects to receive funding.
CarpeDiem Film & TV’s follow up to its box-office hit La guerre des Tuques 3D is among the projects to receive funding.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN