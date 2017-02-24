Quebecor distributes $946K to four projects

CarpeDiem Film & TV's follow up to its box-office hit La guerre des Tuques 3D is among the projects to receive funding.
By Jordan Pinto
21 mins ago
Snowtime

CarpeDiem Film & TV’s follow up to its box-office hit La guerre des Tuques 3D is among the projects to receive funding.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN