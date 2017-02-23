Boat Rocker inks copro pact with Mobius.Lab

The Toronto company will jointly develop, finance and distribute a slate of 10 series for international markets.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
shutterstock_handshake_TV

The Toronto company will jointly develop, finance and distribute a slate of 10 series for international markets.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN