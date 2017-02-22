New showrunners talk TV: Tara Armstrong

The Mary Kills People creator and co-executive producer on her fascination with death and her drive to create strong female characters.
By Regan Reid
22 hours ago
Tara Armstrong

The Mary Kills People creator and co-executive producer on her fascination with death and her drive to create strong female characters.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN