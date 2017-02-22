Funding, modernization big themes in Cancon consultation report
After months of public and online discussion, Canadian Heritage has released a summary of its findings, which will help inform its upcoming cultural policy toolkit.
After months of public and online discussion, Canadian Heritage has released a summary of its findings, which will help inform its upcoming cultural policy toolkit.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN