CBC reveals inaugural Breaking Barriers recipients
Writer/director Sook-Yin Lee's feature film Octavio is Dead! is among three projects to receive production financing through the $7.5 million fund.
Writer/director Sook-Yin Lee’s feature film Octavio is Dead! is among three projects to receive production financing through the $7.5 million fund.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN