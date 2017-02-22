CBC reveals inaugural Breaking Barriers recipients

Writer/director Sook-Yin Lee's feature film Octavio is Dead! is among three projects to receive production financing through the $7.5 million fund.
By Jordan Pinto
21 hours ago
Octavio Is Dead

Writer/director Sook-Yin Lee’s feature film Octavio is Dead! is among three projects to receive production financing through the $7.5 million fund.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN