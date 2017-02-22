Below Her Mouth inks raft of int’l deals

Netflix acquired the Serendipity Point Films feature in multiple territories, while the project also landed theatrical releases in the U.S., Japan and Germany.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Below Her Mouth

Netflix acquired the Serendipity Point Films feature in multiple territories, while the project also landed theatrical releases in the U.S., Japan and Germany.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN