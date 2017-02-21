Outplay Films picks up world rights to Ingrid Veninger’s latest

Porcupine Lake, developed through the pUNK Films Femmes Lab, is the Toronto filmmaker's sixth feature.
By Regan Reid
16 hours ago
Ingrid Veninger

