Great British Bake Off format headed to CBC

The Great Canadian Baking Show will go into production in May ahead of a fall 2017 premiere.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago
shutterstock_baking

The Great Canadian Baking Show will go into production in May ahead of a fall 2017 premiere.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN