Bron eyes expansion into television

With its film business expanding fast in Canada and the U.S., the Vancouver studio has announced a pair of L.A. hires to support the launch of a TV division.
By Jordan Pinto
15 hours ago

With its film business expanding fast in Canada and the U.S., the Vancouver studio has announced a pair of L.A. hires to support the launch of a TV division.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN