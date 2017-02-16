In Brief: Montreal’s new VR studio; CFC honours Conquering Lion
Global creative studio Framestore is expanding its operations in Canada, APTN launches two new series, plus more news.
Global creative studio Framestore is expanding its operations in Canada, APTN launches two new series, plus more news.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN