In Brief: Montreal’s new VR studio; CFC honours Conquering Lion

Global creative studio Framestore is expanding its operations in Canada, APTN launches two new series, plus more news.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
FSVR_FantasticBeasts_12

Global creative studio Framestore is expanding its operations in Canada, APTN launches two new series, plus more news.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN