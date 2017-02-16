David Shepheard on building “brand Vancouver”
The newly appointed film commissioner talks about IP creation, fostering the VFX industries and making sure the city is "playing itself."
The newly appointed film commissioner talks about IP creation, fostering the VFX industries and making sure the city is “playing itself.”
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN