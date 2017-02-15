New showrunners talk TV: Aubrey Nealon

The Cardinal writer/executive producer talks about how the CTV series came together, why he transitioned to TV and what lies ahead.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago

The Cardinal writer/executive producer talks about how the CTV series came together, why he transitioned to TV and what lies ahead.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN