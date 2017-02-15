Hot Docs commissions first film

In the Name of All Canadians will explore the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in six shorts by various directors, including Karen Chapman and Patrick Reed.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - Hot Docs marquee. Photo: Paul Galipeau

In the Name of All Canadians will explore the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in six shorts by various directors, including Karen Chapman and Patrick Reed.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN