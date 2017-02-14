Notable launches lifestyle-focused digital network

Claire Adams and Carli Posner have joined the company as co-CEOs and partners, helping to fund its expansion.
By Playback Staff
13 hours ago
Notable

Claire Adams and Carli Posner have joined the company as co-CEOs and partners, helping to fund its expansion.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN