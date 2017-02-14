Bron Studios boards Fonzo

The B.C.-based company has signed on to coproduce the Tom Hardy-starring gangster feature.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Tom Hardy shutterstock_555314710

The B.C.-based company has signed on to coproduce the Tom Hardy-starring gangster feature.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN