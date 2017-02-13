DHX Media revenues dip 3% in Q2
Gains in distribution and owned consumer products helped the media co overcome declines in its television and proprietary production businesses.
Gains in distribution and owned consumer products helped the media co overcome declines in its television and proprietary production businesses.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN